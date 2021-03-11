Nancy Elaine Nelson, age 81, of Ashland, passed away, Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. She was born February 25, 1940 in Oshkosh, the daughter of Clarence and Ella (Vohsberg) Annis.
Nancy was a 1957 graduate of Oshkosh High School and attended Dana College in Blair, NE with a focus on elementary education. She taught elementary school while helping put her husband through seminary. They lived and worked in Marquette, MI before permanently settling in Ashland in 1971. While raising her children, she completed an Associates Degree from WITC-Ashland in Office Administration.
Nancy was a loving homemaker and mother. When she was a pastors’s wife, she taught Sunday school for many years and was an active member in the church choir at Saron Lutheran. She was quite skilled in arts and crafts, carpentry and house repairs, always very independent and self-sufficient. She like to make old things new again, frequenting rummage sales and thrift stores. She was an excellent seamstress and loved the community theater, directing, acting and making costumes for the CTA in Ashland and enjoyed making innovative Halloween costumes, birthday, Easter and dress up outfits for her children. She designed wonderful birthday parties and cakes.
She was a collector of porcelain dolls and a doctor to unwanted dolls, making them beautiful and taking great care of them. She enjoyed doing her daily crossword puzzles, paint by numbers, listening to music, Mary Higgins Clark novels and creating intricate decorative displays for the holidays.
She is survived by her children, Randy (Pamela) Nelson, Susan Nelson, Kathy (Chris) Olig, and Robert Nelson. She is also survived by her grandchildren Meredith and Lauren Olig, a beloved sister, Barbara (Peter) Swan, several nieces and nephews and special friends Bonnie Bozenik, Tracey Tikalsky, and Joanna Coleman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Ronald and Jerry, her infant grandchild Wyatt Olig, and her constant canine companion, Sandie.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland with Pastor Paul Simmons officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
To view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.