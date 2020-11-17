Myron Jon ("Jack") Brose, 84, of Lake Namekagon Township, WI, passed away October 27, 2020 in Eau Claire, WI after a brief illness. Born April 1, 1936 to Myron and Margaret Brose in Ashland, WI, Jack lived most of his youth in Ashland, graduated from Ashland Senior High School in 1954, and received his B.A. from Macalester College in 1958. He married Barbara Lou ("Bobby") Butts in 1961 with whom he had three children.
He is survived by his wife, Bobby, and children Sara (Steve Siemers), Mike (Annie), and Annie (Chris Anzalone), and his six grandchildren: Henry, Walter, August, Rose, Clementine, and Finn.
He was predeceased by his parents, Myron and Margaret.
Jack spent the majority of his career as a CPA at Larson, Allen, Weishair & Co. (now CliftonLarsonAllen), starting as an associate in 1961 and becoming a partner in 1967. During his 33 years at LAWCO, Jack was instrumental in developing the firm’s healthcare practice, served as partner-in-charge of the Shelard office, and was both a member and chair of the board of directors. In 1995, he was awarded a Lifetime Membership by the Minnesota Society of CPA’s. After retiring in 1994, he and Bobby divided their time between their beloved cabin on Lake Namekagon and a home on Kauai, Hawaii. Later, they moved their winter home to Hudson, WI, where Bobby currently lives.
Jack was an avid outdoorsman spending thousands of hours in the woods, on the lakes, and along the trout streams of his preferred haunts in Northern Wisconsin. He could often be found casting for brown trout in the White River, like his father before him; walking for grouse in the hills of southern Bayfield County with his favorite dog, John Riggins; hunting ducks on Lake Namekagon with the bluebill decoys made by his best friend; or waiting for a buck to wander by, preferably from the vantage of an oak ridge littered with acorns. Fortunately, he passed on his deep love of the Northwoods to all of his children and grandchildren. His high school basketball coach once told him the best exercise was a long walk over uneven surfaces, preferably in the woods - he followed that advice his entire adult life.
He also was a devoted coach to his kids’ Little League teams; along with Bobby, a competitive contract bridge player; and a lifelong fan of the Baltimore Orioles (the predecessor team, the St. Louis Browns, improbably won the pennant when he was 8-years old cementing his allegiance to the team), the Green Bay Packers, and Wisconsin Badgers basketball, because they played relentless defense.
He will be remembered for his infectious laugh, often triggered in the company of friends and family or an Earl Weaver tantrum.
The family will hold a private memorial service on a later date. Jack will be buried at Mount Hope Cemetery in Ashland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cable Natural History Museum, PO Box 416, Cable, WI, 54821, cablemuseum.org or Wisconsin Public Radio, PO Box 88025, Milwaukee, WI 53288-8025, wpr.org.
