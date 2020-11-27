Myra Marie (Butterworth) Riemer, age 95, of 41956 Riemer Rd, Marengo, WI passed away peacefully November 26, 2020 at her home on the family farm.
She was born July 10, 1925 in Ashland, WI. The daughter of Arthur Lee and Myra (Griffiths) Butterworth. She graduated Ashland High School in 1943. She went on to graduate from Ashland County Teachers College. Then went on to attend Northland College and University of Wisconsin-Superior. She taught in a one room school house in Highbridge, at Section Five School, and was a teacher in both Ashland and Bayfield counties.
On June 23, 1945 Myra married Arthur Riemer at Zion Lutheran Church in Ashland. Art & Myra were blessed with three children; Tom, Sandy and Bob. As her children aged she became a substitute teacher working in area schools on a daily basis.
Myra loved to teach and help educate others. In 1971 she received the Outstanding Women of the Year award. She was a member of the Marengo Valley PTA and President of the Ashland PTA Council. She was active in Midway Homemakers, Assistant 4-H Club Leader, and a 4-H Alumni. She volunteered at Ashland County Fair for many decades. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church where she had been a Sunday School teacher and helped with Vacation Bible School (VBS). Her love of educating others spanned international borders. The family hosted multiple international exchange students; Norway (Anne Hensrud), Korea and two agricultural students from Africa.
Art & Myra owned and operated Mar River Registered Holstein Dairy Farm from 1945 until their retirement in 1988. They sold the farm to their son Bob. After retirement, Myra traveled with Art to Electric Coop meetings; especially Dairyland Power monthly meetings in La Crosse where they made many special friends. Her greatest enjoyment in life was her family – her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her son Thomas (MaryAnn) Riemer of Ashland, a daughter Sandra (Rick) Nutt of Ashland and son Robert (Joanne) Riemer of Marengo. Seven grandchildren, Tammy, Ryan (Elissa), Laura (Steve), Jesse (Joni), Heather (Jason), Bonnie (Kristy) and Katy (Ryan). Fourteen great grandchildren, Page, Nicole, Riley, Thomas, Samuel, Hannah, Matthew, Jace, Jaren, Jett, Kyle, Anna, Ally and Remington as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Art (September 4, 2009), parents, and her brothers (Arthur, Thomas and William).
Memorials will be given to the Zion Lutheran Church to support the Sunday School and VBS programs.
A graveside service will be held on Monday November 30, 2020 at 2pm at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Frost Funeral Home of Ashland, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.