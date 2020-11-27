Myra Marie (Butterworth) Riemer

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 10 TO 15 KT AND WAVES 1 TO 3 FT EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI, SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD WI, DULUTH MN TO PORT WING WI, CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI AND OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI. * WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. &&