Miriam G. Hof

Miriam Hof was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota November 17, 1937. She was raised in Marshall, Minnesota by Corrine and Roy Hof, who owned the local bakery. She attended Catholic school in Marshall. She attended St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul, Minnesota with the intention of becoming a nun. She later transferred to the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota, where she completed her undergraduate degree.
Miriam had an interesting and varied career in youth programs and education. She began working for the Girl Scouts in Appleton, Wisconsin and then St. Paul, where she oversaw camping programs and worked at camps as a counselor and director. She then spent several years teaching, including in California, and abroad in Puerto Rico and Brazil. She returned to St. Ben’s as an administrator in Student Development, for 13 years. After St. Ben’s, she continued working as a teacher, principal, and guidance counselor in public and private schools in St. Cloud, Minnesota and Ashland, Wisconsin. During this time, she earned a Masters’ Degree in Counseling and retired after 15 years as a Jr. High Counselor in the St. Cloud public schools. She had a great rapport with adolescents and a special understanding of their growing pains and joys. There are many students, Scouts, and camp staff who consider her one of their favorite teachers/adult leaders. During most summers off, for 38 years, she and Sister Grace Donovan, OSB, traveled and camped throughout the U.S. and Canada; most frequently in the mountain west.
During her days off from Northwoods Girl Scout Camp in the 60s, Miriam discovered and fell in with Bayfield, Wisconsin. She wanted a place to call home and Bayfield became her refuge. Little by little, she built her cabin, the House at Pooh Corners, eventually expanding it into her year-round retirement home. She always loved dogs and enjoyed several canine companions after she retired. She was active in the Bayfield community, including library volunteer, seniors support program and writing instructor. Miriam was a strong, positive influence in the community for a long time.
After struggling with Cancer and Parkinson’s disease, Miriam passed away on November 5th, 2020. Miriam is survived by her friend of many decades, Rita Sundberg and Rita’s daughters Elizabeth Evert and Martha Samz, and their families, whom Miriam considered her family. Her broader family grew over the years to include many students, coworkers, neighbors and friends who came to know Miriam as the special person she was. A Celebration of Life will be planned in Bayfield for summer 2021, pending the pandemic situation. Memorials are suggested to benefit the Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland Wisconsin.
