Mildred Emily Kertz (Gago), age 91 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Madison, WI on Sunday, November 29th, 2020. She was born to Andrew Louis Gago and Agnes (Began) Gago in Phillips WI, April 27th, 1929.
Mildred married Robert Kertz on August 30th, 1952 in Phillips, WI. They were married for 49 years. Millie was proud to be a supportive military wife of 27 years, her Czech/Hungarian heritage and being a mother of six, grandmother of twelve & great grandmother of three. Family meant everything to Millie and she meant everything to her family. She enjoyed traveling, camping, dancing, country & polka music, decorating and collecting ornaments. She loved being in her kitchen baking and cooking huge meals, especially for the holidays.
Mildred is survived by her children: Michael Kertz of Deforest, Gerald (Kay) Kertz of Sun Prairie, Roberta (Robert) Pagac of Moquah, Roseanne (Phil) Maier of Madison, Sharon Pfeffer of Plover and Barbara (Dave) Bouzek of Stoughton. She was a beloved grandmother to: Carlie & Garret, Justin & Amalia (Nick) Uselman, Robert (Jessica) Pagac, Krystle (Neil) O’Connor & Michael, Tanner, Sophie & Silas and Evan & Macie; and Great Grandmother to: Jordan, Scarlett & Wyatt. She was also survived by her sister Annie Mancl and sister-in-law Mary Gago, both of Phillips and Kathy Madole of Greendale and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Moquah, WI at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5th, 2020.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Diabetes Association and Alzheimer’s & Dementia Association.
Our family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at The Beehive of Oregon, WI and Agrace Hospice for their commitment to dignified care and support.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
