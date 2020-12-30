Michael S. Henri, age 66 of Ashland, WI passed away Saturday, Dec 26, 2020 at his residence, with his loving family at his side. Mike was born Dec 20, 1954 in Alameda, CA the son of Phillip N. and Mary Jane (BeBeau) Henri.
He graduated from Mellen High School in 1973 and was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1973 to 1976. He attended WITC in Ashland earning a degree in hospitality management. For 35 years he worked at Louisiana Pacific/Columbia Forest Products in Mellen as a fork lift operator, retiring in 2010. Mike was an avid softball player who loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed going to the local casinos and Las Vegas. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and visiting his mother in the nursing home.
Survivors include his loving wife, Teresa “Terri” of Ashland; his mother, Mary Jane Henri of Ashland; sons, Sheldon (Miranda) of Ashland and Derrick (Elizabeth Simmons) of Mellen; daughter, Sheena (Ralph) Cupelli of Cross Plains, WI; step-daughter, Ashley (Loren) Patten of Eau Claire, WI; grandchildren, Alexis, Jessica, Blaine, Fredrick, Cheri, Alyssa and Mirabella; brothers, Robert (Lauri) Henri and Phillip (Vicky Chingo) Henri all of Ashland; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles
He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip and his first wife, Cheri Henri.
A Memorial Service for Michael will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan 2, 2020 at the Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland with Reverend Rick Williams officiating.
A walk through visitation will begin at 12:00 noon on Saturday at the funeral home in Ashland and continue until the hour of service.
Interment will take place in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Highbridge, in the spring.
The Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI is assisting Mike’s family.
Online condolences may be left at mountainfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.