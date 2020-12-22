Michael P. Holevatz, “Mike,” age 40 of Neosho, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 12, 2020.
Michael was born January 14, 1980 in Oshkosh, WI and had an amazing life in the years he had with us. He was a fighter in every sense of the word, fighting through health issues his whole life, and it never defined who he was. He was his own man and a very gifted artist with pottery and sculpting. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Michael was not one to waste anything. He was rather resourceful and found interesting ways to repurpose things. Michael was meticulous in whatever he was setting out to do, notably, cooking. He enjoyed having family and friends over for dinner, and often dinner turned into hours of Michael trying to make it just right. Michael loved to see people happy, always encouraging them to enjoy life and to laugh. His caring nature was evident and natural, he had the beautiful ability to reach out to others that many would not take the time to associate with or understand. He had compassion on those who were struggling. But foremost above all these things he loved his children and family which were everything to him.
Michael will forever be the loving partner of Carrie, proud father of Sunny, Lilly, Cameron and Christian; dearest son of Jean (Richard) Kontny, Dennis (Marcia) Holevatz and Laura Holevatz; loving brother of Sarah (Eric) Grob of Mansfield, TX, Eric (Kayla) Holevatz of Rubicon, Justin (Lyndsey) Kontny of Iron Ridge, Adrienne (Ben) Redelings of Neosho, Ashley Holevatz, Craig (Kathy) Holevatz, Brooke (Alex) Wallender all of Fond du Lac; dear grandson of Valrae Holevatz of Oshkosh. He is further survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and cherished friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gerald (Dolores) Gurske, Charles “Shorty” (Helen) Kontny, and Conrad Holevatz.
Michael’s Memorial Service will be held Friday, December 18, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. with Fr. Justin Lopina officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 3:00 p.m.-5:45p.m.
A private inurnment will be held on a later date in Ashland, WI.
Contributions received in memory of Michael will benefit a trust for his children and are sincerely appreciated.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at: www.shimonfunerlahome.com
