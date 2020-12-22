Michael P. Holevatz

Weather Alert

...A STORM SYSTEM MAY IMPACT THE NORTHLAND TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY... Drizzle and freezing drizzle are possible across northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin Tuesday with some light snow near the International Border. Widespread accumulating snow, potentially heavy, is forecast on Wednesday. Snow may end Wednesday night for most areas with lake effect snow continuing for the South Shore into Thursday. Dangerous wind chills are possible Wednesday night through Thursday night. Uncertainty remains in forecast snowfall totals depending on the storm track, timing of changeover to snow, and how much warm air is drawn into the system. See www.weather.gov/duluth for forecast updates.