Michael P. Hendricks

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. In Minnesota, Southern Lake County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&