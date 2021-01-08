Michael P. Hendricks, age 59 passed away Jan. 1, 2021 at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, AZ. He was born Nov. 23, 1961 in Ashland, WI to Herbert and Helen(Sopina) Hendricks, Jr. He graduated from Ashland High School in 1979 and was a US Coast Guard Veteran. For the past 30 years Mike was a Property Maintenance Manager for various apartment communities in WI, CA, and WA. In his younger years, he was active in the Ashland Jaycees, softball, pool and dart leagues. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Bucks.
He was preceded in death by his mother Helen in 1979, his father Herbert in 1992 and his brother Jerry in 2013. He was also preceded by his grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
He is survived by his siblings Terrence(Virginia) of Milwaukee, WI, Matthew(Sheree) of Menomonee Falls, WI, Victoria, Herbert and Lisa all of Ashland, WI, Darrel of West Allis, WI, and Sister-in-law Margaret Hendricks of Menomonee Falls, WI. Nieces and nephews Thomas(Meghan), Steven, Brian, Jessica, Ashley and Alyssa Hendricks, Thomas Pack, Michael(Shalee) Fisher and Michelle Fisher. Great nephew Owen Gregoire and great nieces Raelyn Kne and Kellan Hendricks. Further survived by many cousins and other extended family. Special friends Vonda Schanandore and Barb Santana.
Graveside service and celebration of life will be at a later date when it is safe to do so.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.