Michael “Mike” Bonney, 79, of Bayfield passed away Friday, November 6th, 2020. He was born September 18th, 1941 in Bayfield, WI, the son of Elber and Clarcie (Provorse) Bonney.
After high school, Mike spent three years in the Army. He married Sharon Leafblad on April 21st, 1961 in North Carolina. Mike and Sharon raised their four children in Bayfield. Mike spent 34 years as the public works director for Bayfield. He also served as the volunteer Fire Chief and a school board member while being proactive in community programs activities and events.
Known as the “Troller Taxi”, he offered rides to girls volleyball, softball and basketball games. Mike loved golf outings with his buddies, traveling to different states and cities in Wisconsin to take in the local courses, casinos, and eating establishments along the way. Many shenanigans occurred while hunting, fishing and playing pinochle with his brothers, sons and cousins. We are still amazed he survived all of these escapades.
He also enjoyed creating 4th of July fireworks displays with Mike Wachsmith for all of Bayfield to enjoy. Above all, Mike loved his family; taking trips, making Christmas memorable, and supporting all of his families activities. He will truly be missed by those he loved.
He is survived by his wife Sharon; 4 children, Beth (Dave) Charette, Janie (Brian) Payne, Todd Bonney and Michael (Sandy) Bonney; His sisters, Judy Bonney and Penny (Mark) Kloester; 10 grandchildren, Jacob, Justin, Kellie, Kaycee, Zachary, Brooke, Scott, Blake, Jordyn and Josh; 5 great grandchildren, James, Cameron, Jaxon, Adelyn and Ariana. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Cathy Bonney, Thomas Bonney and Timothy Bonney.
A visitation will be held at Faith Baptist Church in Bayfield on Monday, November 9th from 9:00 - 11:00 am with a service to follow at 11:00 am. Arrangements are being provided by Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn.
Memorial contributions can be sent to the Family and will be used to purchase a park bench for the city in honor of Mike.
