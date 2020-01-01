Michael E. DeLasky, age 82, of Ashland, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. He was born on July 2, 1937 in Phillips, WI the son of Michael and Minnie DeLasky.
Mike worked for the City of Ashland as a heavy equipment operator for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, refurbishing old cars and working on their hobby farm.
He is survived by his wife, Violet of Ashland, a son, Edwin (Christine Zielke) DeLasky – Tomahawk, a daughter, Kristy Altschwager – Ixonia, WI, 4 granddaughters, Courtney, Maggie, Tabbie and Livie, 2 brothers, 4 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Duane DeLasky, 2 brothers and 1 sister.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Ashland with Pastor Rick Williams officiating.
The Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland is handling the arrangements.
