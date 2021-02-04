Metro Maznio Jr.

Weather Alert

...SNOW CONTINUES THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... .A winter storm will move through the Upper Midwest today through early Friday morning and bring snow to much of the Northland, with the heaviest snow expected over northwest Wisconsin. Snow will be heavy at times during the day today, which will make travel difficult and hazardous at times. The system departs the region early Friday morning. However, lake- effect snow will continue over northern portions of Bayfield, Ashland, and Iron counties through Friday. Dangerous wind chills will follow the snow for the end of the week through the weekend. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, except 2 to 7 inches for northern Ashland and Bayfield counties. * WHERE...Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&