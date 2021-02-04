Metro Maznio Jr., age 94, lifelong resident of Cable, WI, passed away January 26, 2021, at Hayward Health Services in Hayward, WI.
Metro was born November 25, 1926, the son of Metro Sr. and Marie Maznio. He was raised with his sister, Virginia, and brother, Dick, at Virginia Beach Resort, built and managed by his parents on Lake Owen in Cable. He attended Cable School before graduating and joining the United States Marine Corps. After his World War II service, he returned to Cable where he established his own business, Metro’s Ski Inn, in 1948.
He married Mae Roach in 1950. They raised four children and ran “Metro’s” for 65 years before retiring.
Metro is survived by his four children, Karyn (Bill) Rasmussen of Hayward, WI, Metro (Jo) Maznio, III, of Cable, WI, Steve (Maureen) Maznio of Glenwood Springs, CO and Terese Maznio of Ashland, WI; grandchildren, Dana Rasmussen (Todd Goold), Will (April) Rasmussen, Jason Rasmussen, Jessica Rasmussen, John Maznio and Luke Maznio; great-grandchildren, Monte, Rocco and Beau Goold and Ollie and Svend Rasmussen.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mae (2019), his parents and both siblings.
Metro loved the outdoors: the woods, the lakes, hunting, fishing, and weather. He reminded us often, “I had a good life.”
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all who cared for Metro at Hayward Health Services.
A committal service will take place in St. Ann Cemetery in the spring.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
