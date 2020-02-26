Merle “Dee” H. Jamieson of Mellen, WI, passed away peacefully at Mellen Manor on Thursday, Feb 20, 2020 after a brave, courageous and stubborn battle with breast cancer.
She was born to Merle and Helen (Justice) Waddle on January 17, 1945 in Walker, Iowa. Her father was serving in Europe during WWII at the time of her birth; she was nearly 9 months old before she finally met him. The family moved to Highbridge, WI and established their homestead in the Coria area. Most of her schooling was in Mellen, the family moved to southern WI her senior year of high school. She graduated in 1963 from Wilmot High School. On August 10, 1963 she was married to James Huber in Mellen. Together they had 3 children. They lived in Kenosha until 1973 when they moved their family to Mellen. They later divorced. On March 12, 1983 she married David Jamieson, Sr. in Mellen. Together they had one daughter. Dee worked for many years at Louisiana-Pacific/Columbia Forest Products. She retired in 2007. She enjoyed crafting, crocheting, gardening and remodeling their home and rearranging flower beds in their yard on Lake Galilee. But most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She overcame her fear of flying when her oldest daughter moved to TX, whom she enjoyed visiting to get away from the WI cold. She was a member of The Friends of Copper Falls State Park, most recently serving as treasurer. She also belonged to The Lake Galilee Association and was serving as a board member and also the Mellen VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Dee volunteered as a Eucharist minister at her church, Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, in Mellen, WI.
She is survived by her husband, Dave of Mellen; Two sons, Tony (Amy) Huber of Highbridge, Allen (Dana) Huber of Washburn; Two daughters, Annette (Kevin) Thornton of Parker, TX and Connie (Carmella) Jamieson of Duluth MN; One stepson, David Jamieson, Jr. (Kim) of Minneapolis, MN and one stepdaughter Tanya (Ryan Ellis) Pankratz of Mellen; Four Grandsons, Marques (Ashley) Stricker of Warroad, MN, Brook Stricker of Parker, TX, James (Libby) Huber of Phillips, WI, & Kyle Thornton of Eau Claire, WI; Five Granddaughters, Kaela Huber of Washburn, WI, Arianna (Peyton Dibble) Huber of Bemidji, MN, Nicole (Danon Briggs) Huber of Duluth, MN, Alison Huber of Duluth, MN, & Megan Thornton of Rhinelander, WI; Three Step Grandsons, Monte Jamieson of Minneapolis, MN, Xavier Jamieson of Minneapolis, MN, Cory Pankratz of Glidden, WI; Three Great Grandsons, Shanx & Huxley Stricker of Warroad, MN, Luke Huber of Washburn, WI; Two Great Granddaughters Hazel Schroeder & Navy Huber of Phillips, WI; Three step great grandchildren, Alexandra, Monte, Jr. and Gavin Jamieson all of Minneapolis, MN; Two sisters, Betty Stilin of Savannah, GA and Eileen Wiener of Mellen WI and sister in law, Jean Waddle of Mellen, WI. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews & cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Helen Waddle; two granddaughters, Sonya and Alyssa Stricker; one step great granddaughter, Ruby Jamieson;. and an infant sister, Arlene and brother David Waddle.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Dee will be held at 11:00 a.m on Tuesday, Feb 25, 2020 at the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Mellen, WI. Father Aloysious Anthony will be the Celebrant.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb 24, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the church in Mellen and will continue on Tuesday for one hour prior to the funeral service.
Spring Interment will take place in Mount Hope Cemetery, Highbridge, WI.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Mellen and Ashland, WI.
