Merle “Dee” H. Jamieson, 75, passed away on Thursday, Feb 20, 2020 with her loving family by her side at the Mellen Manor Nursing Home in Mellen, WI. Dee was born on Jan 17, 1945 in Walker, IA the daughter of Merle and Helen (Justice) Waddle.

Funeral arrangements are pending at the Mountain Funeral Home.

