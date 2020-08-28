Melissa Lombardo

Melissa Lombardo, age 70, died Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born in Portland Oregon to Ruth (Hall) and Robert Sanders. She is survived by her husband, Tony Lombardo, son Brad Lombardo (Sara), grandson Liam, brother Rob (Jo) Sanders, sister Marilyn (Mark) Christianson and uncle Jon Hall. She is further survived by nieces and nephews: Nick Sanders, Travis Sanders, Dena Delaney, Lisa Allard, Todd Delaney, Debra Brennan, Kassi Schimek and Megan Christianson; special cousins Mary Kay Magnuson, Jeanine Jablonski, and many others. She was also especially close to cousins Joan (Jensen) Zak, Lynn (Bradle) Adair and Kim Drolson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Liana Brennan.

Melissa attended Depadua High School for 3 years and graduated from Ashland High School in 1968. She attended County Normal College for 2 years and went on to graduate from Northland College with a degree in education. She taught 6th grade in Arizona and California until she retired and moved back to Ashland. She experienced serious health problems the last few years of her life and moved to the Minneapolis area to get treatment at the U. of M. Hospital. During that time she lived at Elim Shores, an assisted living facility near her sister, Marilyn.

Melissa loved cats and enjoyed shopping for jewelry, modern art, and sweatshirts. She had many close friends and was always thoughtful and kind.

A small gathering of family and close friends is planned on Saturday, August 29th from 11:00-3:00 at the family cabin on Lake Superior.

Internment will take place at Saint Agnes Cemetery in Ashland.

To plant a tree in memory of Melissa Lombardo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments