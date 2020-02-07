Age 86 of Roseville, MN; formerly of Ashland, WI passed away February 3, 2020. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Pat; children, Lori Melberg (Scott Beal) and Steven Melberg (Kathy); grandchildren, Megan, Peter (Alyssa), Anna (Marcus) and Ian; nine great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. A small family interment will be held in the spring

To plant a tree in memory of James Melberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments