Age 86 of Roseville, MN; formerly of Ashland, WI passed away February 3, 2020. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Pat; children, Lori Melberg (Scott Beal) and Steven Melberg (Kathy); grandchildren, Megan, Peter (Alyssa), Anna (Marcus) and Ian; nine great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. A small family interment will be held in the spring
