Mayor Convo

Mayor Matt MacKenzie answers questions from Ashland High School students earlier this month. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)

The ongoing housing and drug predicaments that have crippled Ashland were topics of a discussion Ashland High School students had with Mayor Matt MacKenzie last week intended to see what they have to say about the matter but also give them a sense of how local government operates.

When a student was reluctant to bring up the drug problem, MacKenzie said, “It is a crisis.” 

