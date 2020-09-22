Maxine Kronberger, 79, passed away peacefully at the Friendly Village Nursing Home in Rhinelander, WI on Saturday, September 12. She was born on May 8, 1941, the daughter of Joe and Evelyn Woodie in Park Falls, WI. She attended St. Anthony's Catholic School then graduated from Park Falls Lincoln High School in 1959. Maxine then immediately sought employment in the area working for numerous employers over the years as an administrative assistant. She also spent several years working in the Hayward, WI area before returning to Park Falls in retirement. Maxine briefly resided in Woodruff, WI before spending her final years in Rhinelander.

On March 3, 1962 Maxine married James A. Kronberger and raised two boys who also grew up in the Park Falls area. She was a loving mother and an enthusiastic backer of her sons in educational and sporting events. Another interest was music which Maxine was very fond of learning to play the piano at a very early age. She even entered into various musical competitions at different levels throughout her childhood. In her later years, Maxine continued her love of music by playing the organ for local Catholic Churches in the areas she was currently residing in.

She is survived by her two sons, James (Kirsten) of Rhinelander, WI, and Michael (Jennifer) of Wausau, WI. Grandchildren include Samantha, Bryan, Forrest, and Katherine as well as Great Grandchildren Anna, Cooper, and Kamilia Rae. Also, surviving are 4 Nieces and 5 Nephews located mostly in WI.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Evelyn of Park Falls, WI as well as her sister Marian and husband John Bablick of Butternut, WI. Nephew John Bablick of Butternut, WI also preceded her in death.

A graveside funeral service at the Nola Cemetery in Park Falls, WI will be conducted on Wednesday September 23, at 11:00 AM. At that time, Maxine will be laid to rest alongside her parents. You may leave your private condolences for the Kronberger family at www.carlsonfh.com. The Carlson Funeral Home(715-369-1414) is handling the arrangements for the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Maxine Kronberger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments