Mary Streff (Rowley), age 70, of Waupaca, WI, surrounded by family and special friends, went home to be with her Lord and Savior.
Throughout her life, Mary was active in her church and community, volunteering to help out wherever she was needed. She was also an active volunteer in her childrens’ and grandchildrens’ school activities. She had a passion for gardening and loved spending time with her family. She loved watching her grandchildren participate in their many sports and activities.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Lambert (Tom Zurawski); son, Joshua Rowley; granddaughters, Bailee Marx (Andy) and Olivia Rowley; and grandsons, Derek Hollihan, Trevor Rowley, and Calvin Rowley.
Mary is preceded in death by her grandparents, Elmer and Bessie Larson and Earl and Ella Rowley, and parents, Chandler and Alice Rowley.
Special thanks to Rick Hofstetter and Cherry Meadows Hospice for the loving care and comfort you provided. We are forever grateful.
At Mary’s request, a private family memorial service will be planned.
“I have Jesus. I will never walk alone.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.