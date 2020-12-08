Mary (MC) Pufall, age 86 of Ashland, WI passed away Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. She was a little woman with a big heart.
MC was born in Ashland; she was the daughter of Frank and Lillis (McIntee) Pingel.
MC Pingel met Jack Pufall at DePadua High School in Ashland, They were high school sweethearts. Her first job was working at the local Woolworth store, although Jack worked there first, MC liked to tell everyone she was Jack’s boss, a job she held claim to for the next 65 years! Jack and MC were united in marriage on February 26, 1955 at Saint Agnes.
They had seven children. Dean, twins Donna and Diane, Kathy, Nancy, Dan and Kevin. In addition to raising seven children, Mc also worked outside the home. She was a teller for many years at Union National/ M & I Bank. After she retired from banking, she worked part-time at State Farm Insurance in Hayward, WI with her daughter, Nancy. She volunteered at the Memorial Medical Center Gift shop and was a member of the Monday Club.
MC’s mornings started with a good pot of strong coffee and a few sweets; she ended her day by going out for dinner with their friends Joyce and Don Reynolds. Any spare time she had, she filled with reading, texting, commenting on social media, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Even at her age, MC loved to send out countless text messages to keep in touch with everyone. The silence of our phones will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jack, and sons, Dean (Nancy), and Dan (Michele), both of Ashland and Kevin (Michelle) Nashville, TN, and daughters, Donna Pufall, Chandler, AZ, Diane Szatkowski (Roger Hinkley) River Falls, WI, Kathy (Michael) Wolff, Weatherford, OK and Nancy Sundberg, Hayward, WI. Ten grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren, brothers,Dick (Vicky) Pingel, Wausau, WI, Bill (Carol) Pingel, Appleton, WI, Mickey (Judy) Pingel, Wausau, WI, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother James.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to our Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or the Ashland County Aging Unit.
Due to COVID, no funeral service will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home of Ashland. To leave a condolence for the Pufall family, please visit mountainfuneralhomes.com and share a memory under Mary’s obituary page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.