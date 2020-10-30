Mary Johnson Froiland, age 91, of Iron River/Richfield passed away peacefully at New Perspective Mahotmedi, Minnesota. She was born in Ashland, Wisconsin the daughter of Edward and Isabelle Johnson. She grew up along the shores of Lake Superior.
She graduated from Ashland High School. She enrolled at Augsburg College, and met David Charles Froiland there. They married July 3, 1950. Mary raised six children while moving from Minneapolis to several small towns that David’s teaching career took them to. Mary was active in church and many volunteer activities wherever she lived. Eventually she and her husband retired to Iron Lake outside of Iron River, Wisconsin. After David’s death in 2012, Mary moved to Richfield, Minnesota.
Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, son, Mark David and brother, Oscar.
She is survived by children Lyn (Brad Olson), Dawn (Jeff Book), Kim (Gary Wallstein), Faith, and Paul; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren were a source of great pride and joy for Mary.
A memorial service will be held in late Spring or early Summer in Ashland, Wisconsin. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.