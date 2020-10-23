With profound sadness we announce the passing of Mary Jo Louise Merila on Saturday, October 10th, 2020. She was 80.
Mary Jo, wife to the late Kenneth Merila, much loved mother to Linda Stone, Mike Stone (Cheryl), Tami Lucy (Lindell), Tracey Wade (Daniel), Lee Merila, Amy Newton (Jeremy). A cherished grandmother to Tiffini, Krystal, Bryan, Amber, Ashley, Michelle, Mallory, Susan, Ryan, Samuel, Kyle, Cody, Samantha, Abby and great grandmother of 16. Sister to David Zech and remembered by many nieces and nephews.
Mary Jo lived a full life by being a wonderful homemaker; co- owner and operator of Washburn Sanitary Service with her husband Ken and working in retail. She loved to cook and bake, keep a clean house and was highly skilled at sewing. Overall she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that has served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Besides her husband, Ken, she was preceded in death by her parents, Orrin and Margaret Zech, grandchild, Zachery Stone and all of her beloved pets.
Please give generously to your local humane society or charity of your choice.
There will be a private family interment of ashes to be held at the Woodland Cemetery in Washburn, WI.
