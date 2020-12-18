Mary J. (Torrini) Baregi, 76, passed away peacefully Monday, December 7, 2020. She was born November 8, 1944 in Mpls, MN to Joseph and Angeline (Andreotti) Torrini.
Mary was a loving wife of 58 years, mother of 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Mary was an outstanding military wife, never complaining about the many moves and adapting to new assignments with grace. Staying home to raise her children, she taught them the value of honesty, respect and hard work. She loved to tell a story and you could count on “I tell you what” or “I kid you not” somewhere in the story.
Mary was a fabulous cook, picking up favorite recipes along the way to fill up her many recipe boxes that she made of wood. She loved flowers, gardening and canning the fruits of her labor to give to others. Mary especially loved her grandchildren and would make them Halloween costumes, fresh baked cookies and always Swedish pancakes. She had a contagious giggle and gave hugs that last forever.
Preceded in death by parents, sisters Angela, Diane, Joanne and brother Bill.
Survived by her husband, John F. Baregi, brother John (Patti) Torrini, daughter Cheri (Casey) Norris, sons, John (Amy) Baregi, Mark (Tina) Baregi, Joe Baregi. Grandchildren, Seth Koen, Tony (Terese) Baregi, William (Lauren) Baregi, Samantha (Keagan) Babicky, Sean (Karli) Koen, Annie Baregi, Mario Baregi, Madison Baregi, Malia Baregi, Cooper Baregi, Chloe Baregi. Great grandchildren, Charlotte Babicky, Peyton Baregi, Beverly Babicky, Norah Koen and Jameson Baregi.
A celebration will be held in the Spring of 2021.
The family requests no flowers or memorials.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn, WI is assisting the family with arrangements.
