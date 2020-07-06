Mary Helen St.Cyr (Malinoski)

Mary Helen St.Cyr (Malinoski), born March 23, 1952 to George and Eleanor Malinoski in Washburn, WI, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020 after a courageous fight against end stage lung and kidney diseases. Known as “Chickie”, she was a talented artist, serious gardener, nature lover, avid bird watcher, and dog lover. Mary attended St. Louis grade school in Washburn, WI and Washburn High School, graduating in 1970. Mary lived her Christian faith and was devoted to reading her Bible daily. She was loved by everyone, always gave of herself to help others and always had positive words for whoever needed a pick me up. She was a Cosmetologist, Medical Assistant and later in life volunteered her time in the medical field. She is preceded in death by her father (George Malinoski), and her mother (Eleanor Malinoski). She is survived by her husband, Dr. John St.Cyr, her siblings: Dr. George (Beverly) Malinoski, Michael (Diane) Malinoski, Judith (Dennis) Burkstrand, William (Julie) Malinoski, Brother-in-Law: Joseph (Lori) St.Cyr, many nephews and nieces, as well as many close friends. In lieu of flowers please send donations to your favorite charity on behalf of Mary St.Cyr. A “Celebration of Life” Memorial Service (Review @ 10 AM Service @ 11 AM) is scheduled on July 24, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Saint Michael, MN, 11300 Frankfort Pkwy NE, Saint Michael, MN 55376, 763-497-2745. This Angel finally has her wings to fly freely and will be missed beyond measure. Rest in peace Mary.

