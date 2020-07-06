Mary Helen St.Cyr (Malinoski)

Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN ASHLAND... NORTHWESTERN PRICE AND SOUTHEASTERN SAWYER COUNTIES... AT 1200 PM CDT, A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WAS 9 MILES SOUTHWEST OF PARK FALLS, MOVING EAST AT 25 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH, PEA SIZE HAIL, HEAVY DOWNPOURS, AND OCCASIONAL CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING CAN BE EXPECTED WITH THESE STORMS. THESE STORMS WILL BE NEAR... FIFIELD AND BUTTERNUT AROUND 1225 PM CDT. PARK FALLS AROUND 1230 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THESE STORMS INCLUDE CONNORS LAKE AND BUTTERNUT LAKE. SEEK SHELTER INSIDE A STURDY BUILDING AND AWAY FROM WINDOWS UNTIL THESE STORMS PASS. GET OFF AREA LAKES AND SEEK SHELTER ON SHORE IN A STURDY SHELTER OR A HARD TOPPED VEHICLE.