Mary E. Marincel, age 79, of the Belanger Settlement, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Northern Lights Health Care Center in Washburn. She was born on September 9, 1940 in Washburn, the daughter of Lawrence and Rubie (Pratt) Butterfield.
Arrangements are pending at the Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland.
