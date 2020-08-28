Mary E. Marincel, age 79, of the Belanger Settlement, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Northern Lights Health Care Center in Washburn. She was born on September 9, 1940 in Washburn, the daughter of Lawrence and Rubie (Pratt) Butterfield.
Mary graduated from Bayfield High School in 1958. She married her first husband, Hugo McCutcheon on Sept. 13, 1958 and together they raised 5 children. Mary was a homemaker and also worked at the Court Manor Nursing Home and for the Township of Bell. She loved the Green Bay Packers and her grandchildren.
She is survived by 5 children, Hugo McCutcheon Jr. – Ashland, Brian (Toni) McCutcheon – Kennan, Sherry (Bill) Kopnick – Ashland, Tracy (Patti) McCutcheon – Jacksonville, FL and Rose (Jim) Pollock – Sheboygan, 9 grandchildren, Nathan, Jamie, Tyler, Cherie, Brian, Robert, Andrea, Andy and Emily, 5 great-grandchildren, Dylan, Kayly, Joseph, Isabel and Breighlynn, a sister, Winifred “Hon” (Gene) Kot – Watertown and numerous nieces and Nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her 2 husbands, Hugo McCutcheon and Ruby Marincel, 2 sisters, Gena DeFoe and Eleanor Barningham and a daughter-in-law, Lou McCutcheon.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Belanger Settlement Historical Society. Arrangements are being handled by the Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland.
