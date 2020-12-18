Mary Aurelia Lobos, 63, died on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, Wisconsin, after a several-month struggle with an increasing number of medical problems.
Born in Ashland on May 13, 1957, Mary was the daughter of John and Aurelia (Seipel) Lobos of Mason, Wisconsin. She graduated from Ondossagon High School and obtained her Licensed Practical Nurse Training from Gogebic Community College in Ironwood, Michigan. Mary used that training to give kind and respectful care to many people during her life, first at Court Manor, then at Ashland Health and Rehabilitation Center. She insisted on a very high standard of care and took the time to get to know each resident on a personal level. Mary always had a smile or teasing remark ready to lighten their days.
Since childhood, Mary had a liking for critters, and had dog or cat companions all her life. She enjoyed crosswords and other puzzles, gardening, and spending time outdoors. She made the best frosted sugar cookies for Christmas and, during her crafty phase, crocheted many beautiful snowflake ornaments.
Mary valued spending time with friends, often unwinding with some regulars at the Blue Room after her shifts at work. She was a lifelong Packer fan, of course, and liked to watch the games with family or friends, sharing the experience through texts with those who weren’t there in person. Mary was faced with a lot of adversity and heartache during her life; her friends and family will remember the slightly sarcastic sense of humor that she used to get through those difficult times.
Mary will be greatly missed by her family: her sisters Christine Lobos Kahl, Betty Lobos, and Theresa Halliday (husband David, daughters Krista and Melissa), and her brothers John and George (wife Johanna (Noguera), sons Lucas and Nicolas). She also leaves behind cousins in the Seipel family, stepbrothers and stepsisters in the Lund family, a former brother-in-law Randy Korotev, and dear friends who brought good times, laughter, and support when she needed it.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, by two brothers as teenagers, Francis and Gregory, by two brothers in infancy, Douglas and Joseph, by her stepfather Robert Lund and his son Donald, and by her brother-in-law Emmet Kahl.
Mary has requested cremation and a service will be held at a later time when it is safe to gather to remember her life.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
