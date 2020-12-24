Mary Alice Lamberton, age 88 died on 12-12-2020 She was born on 10-28-1932 She attended schools in Racine Wi and MacMurray College in Jacksonville,IL She married Gene E Lamberton on August 29,1953 She is survived by her daughter Nora (Dennis) Schumacher her Grandchildren Alisa (Grant) Kolzitz Jenna (Daniel) Vernon Taylor (Josh) Armstrong and Samuel Schumacher her Great Grandchildren Warren and Thea Jane Kolwitz and Garth and Roman Vernon her Brother Harold ( Dianne) Allen and her Son in Law Dr.Scott (Anita) Warren She was preceded in death by her husband Gene and daughter Jane She passed away peacefully and pain free and loved

