Marvin Carl Wrege, 79, of Appleton, WI passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 22, 2021 surrounded by family. He grew up in Mellen where he graduated from Mellen High School in 1960. He served 4 years in the US Navy. He retired from Thrivent in 2002 where he worked as a computer programmer and operator.
He loved traveling, line dancing and woodworking.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Margaret Wrege, his first wife Mitzi (Stroming), and mother-in-law Patricia Johnson. He is survived by his wife Jennie (Johnson), son Michael (Kay) Wrege, and daughter Michelle (David) Olney, 4 grandsons, 2 stepsons, father-in-law Donald Johnson, three brothers-in-law John, Jeff and Jay and families, and a brother David (Gerri) Wrege and family.
Funeral services were held at Grace Lutheran Church in Appleton, WI on Feb. 26, 2021. Streaming of the service and burial will be on www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com for 90 days for anyone wishing to view them. Donations can be made to Wisconsin Parkinson Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.