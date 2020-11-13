Marvin Bernard “Ajidamoo” Charette Jr., went outside of his home on Saturday evening, November 6, 2020, looked into the heavens and took his last breath.

He was born August 15, 1961, in Washburn, the son of Marvin and Dorothy (Peterson) Charette Sr. A celebration of Marvin’s life will take place at a later date.

The Bratley Funeral Home is assisting the family.

