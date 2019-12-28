Martin P. Skaj, age 86 of Mason, WI, passed away Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 at Northern Lights Health Care Center in Washburn, WI. Martin was born Dec 15, 1933 in Minneapolis, MN the son of Martin V. and Josephine M. (Trudy) Skaj.
Martin was in the U.S. Army, serving from 1954 to 1956. On June 21, 1958 he was united in marriage to Loretta J. Boris in Ino, WI. He and Loretta operated a beef farm in Mason and he worked in the Benoit, WI Creamery as a butter maker and later in the Twin Ports Creamery in Superior, WI. He later worked for Lulich Implement in Mason and the Town of Mason as a mechanic and snow plow operator for over 34 years, retiring at the age of 80. In his younger years he and Loretta owned and enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motor cycles. He was a member of the Northern Aged Iron Club and he enjoyed owning, operating and working on tractors, many of which he drove in area parades. He was a very practical man and taught his children and grandchildren how to be the same. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he loved very much. He had a contagious smile and loved to help where he could.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Loretta, of Mason; children, Martin C. (Lori), Lori “Sissy” (Art) Mertig and Matt (Angie) all of Mason, WI; grandchildren, Darin (Sarah) Mertig, Tony Skaj, Erin Skaj, Alex Mertig, Darien Skaj and Aila Skaj; sister, Rosemary (Lloyd) Kuschner of Westerville, Ohio; Sister-In-Law, Cathy Skaj and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Stanley and Nick.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Martin will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan 11, 2019 at Saint Florian Catholic Church in Ino, WI with Father Michael Crisp as Celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Church in Ino and continue until the hour of service.
Spring burial will take place in the Saint Florian Cemetery in Ino.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
