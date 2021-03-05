It is with deep sadness the family of Martin Emil Gerbozy of Vancouver, Washington, announce his passing on January 22, 2021, at the age of 80.
He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years, Betty; children Mark, Rachel and Jeanne, and two granddaughters, Serena and Sasha. He is also survived by his sisters, Marge Peterson of Ashland, Shirley (William) Trautt of Iron River, and brother John (Nancy) Gerbozy of Kalispel, Montana. He is also survived by many family members in the Ashland, Ino, and Mason area and by his lifelong friend and cousin Ben (Trudy) Brilla of Delta. He was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Margaret Gerbozy of Ino.
Martin was born on Easter Sunday in Ashland, Wisconsin, on March 24, 1940. He graduated from Ondossagon High School in 1958. He joined the Military and retired as Sgt. First Class from the US Army after 20 years of service. After completing his Masters Degree in Agriculture he opened an insurance brokerage in California. Upon retirement, he and his wife moved to Washington state to be close to their grandchildren. He was very active in his church. His burial will be at the Williamette National Cemetery. For those who wish; his family has set up a memorial in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project.
