Marlys P. Luoma, age 90, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Mellen Manor Nursing Home in Mellen, WI. She was born February 15, 1931 in Washburn, the daughter of Carl and Clara (Holt) Johnson.
