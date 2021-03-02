Marlys P. Luoma, age 90, formerly of Washburn, passed away, Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Mellen Manor Nursing Home in Mellen, WI. She was born February 15, 1931 in Washburn, the daughter of Carl and Clara (Holt) Johnson.
Marlys was a 1949 graduate of South Shore High School. She served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1953. She returned home and married her high school sweetheart, Arne W. Luoma on April 24, 1954 and through this union they were blessed with four children. The couple resided in Superior for 10 years where Marlys raised her family and worked part-time as a waitress. They moved to California and during this time, Marlys was a records analyst for the Boeing Company. In 1996 Marlys and Arne moved back to Washburn, WI where she enjoyed her time going to the casino with her family.
She is survived by her children, Carol Ann Petersen, Arne (Lorraine) Luoma II, twin siblings, Linda Luoma and David (Audra) Luoma; granddaughters, Amanda, Jennifer and Laura (Joe) Turney; great-grandchildren, Garrett, Brett, Holly, Kimber, Ayden, Dylan, McKinley and Lucas; sister Carol Detarville; brother, Denny (Barbara) Johnson; and nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arne in 2009; and 6 siblings, Clyde Johnson, Beverly Castaldo, Margaret Sjoblom, Audrey Johnson, Carl LeRoy Johnson and Elaine Johnson.
A graveside service with military honors will be held in the Herbster Community Cemetery in the summer.
Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn is assisting the family with arrangements. To view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.