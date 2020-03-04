Marlene A. Baron, age 81, passed away peacefully February 28, 2020 in Green Bay, WI.
Marlene was born on December 31, 1938 in Gile, WI to Harry and Liza (Giacomino) Smith. She graduated from Hurley High School in 1956. In 1959 she graduated from the College of St. Scholastica with her nursing degree and later a master’s degree at University of Wisconsin-Superior.
In 1959 she married Leon Baron and spent the next 25 years living in Ashland, WI. She worked as an OB nurse for St. Joseph Hospital and later at Northland College as their campus nurse from 1969-1979.
In 1986, Marlene moved to Green Bay, WI and met her beloved Dave Wittig. Her remaining years were spent in Green Bay with Dave, family and friends. They were great hosts and had many visitors at their home to join their Packer tailgate parties, events and loved showing guests around the city. Marlene worked for Employers Heath Insurance Company and then Network Health Plan until retirement. Her retirement years were spent enjoying skiing, biking, reading, golfing and traveling to visit friends and family.
Marlene is survived by Dave Wittig and his family; daughter Brenda Eder, Ashland and sons Nathan Baron, Ashland; Glenn Baron, Hudson, WI; three grandchildren, Erica (Matt) Lehto, Ashland; Stephen (Katarina) Eder, Prior Lake, MN; and Kevin Eder, Menomonie WI; eight great-grandchildren, Tyler, Maryn, Aubree, Derek, Allie, Wade, Drew and Wes Lehto ; sister Jeanne (Tony) Gulan, Shell Lake, WI and nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday March 4, 2020 from 4:00 to 5:30 PM at Lyndahl Funeral Home in Green Bay, WI.
An additional Celebration of Life will be held at 12 Noon on Friday March 6, 2020 at Frost Funeral Home, in Ashland, WI. Visitation will be from 10am to Noon. Spring inurnment will take place in the Hurley Cemetery.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are by Frost Home for Funerals, in Ashland.
Marlene and family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Allouez Parkside Village and Heartland Hospice Care in Green Bay for their outstanding care. In lieu of memorials, please donate to your favorite local charity.
