Mark R. Stevens, age 66, of Marengo, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN due to complications of I.P.F. - idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was born on April 14, 1954 in Ashland, the son of Ernest and Lillian (Mackey) Stevens.
Mark graduated from Ashland High School in 1972. He worked most of his life as a security guard at Columbia Forest Products in Mellen. Mark enjoyed playing horseshoes and pitched in numerous world championships throughout the country. He was the Wisconsin State Horseshoe Champion in 1986, 1987 and 1988. He was a member of the Horseshoe Pitchers Hall of Fame, a member of the Range Horseshoe League and the Ashland Dart League.
He is survived by 3 sisters, Linda Hecimovich – Ashland, Joyce Poppe – Benoit and Arlene (Wilfred) Roth – Minnetonka, MN a brother, Steve Stevens – Marengo and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service and burial will take place at 1:00 P.M., Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Marengo.
The Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland, WI is handling the arrangements.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.