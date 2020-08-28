Mark I. Lahti, age 58, of Iron River, passed away peacefully, Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN. He was born August 30, 1961 in Ashland, the son of Irving and Janet (Nelson) Lahti.

Mark was raised in Ashland and graduated in 1979 from Ashland High School. He continued his schooling at WITC in Ashland where he was certified in welding. Mark worked construction and as a logger for many years. He was a member of the Laborer’s Union 1091 of Duluth, MN.

Mark was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and 4-wheeling with family and friends. He was also an avid Green Bay Packer and Badgers fan. He loved to help others and you could always rely on him if you needed a hand.

He is survived by his siblings, Gwen (Glenn) Hirner and Staci (Barry) Duncan; nieces and nephews, Miranda and Brett Hirner and Scarlett and Justice Duncan; special friends, Judy Mrdjenovich and her children, Derek Mrdjenovich and Brooke (Dana) Nevins and their children, Eva, Enzo and Zander; and his dog, Sammi.

He was preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents, Arvo and Tyne Lahti and maternal grandparents, Mervin Nelson and Ellen Leppala.

