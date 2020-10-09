Mark Charles Nuutinen, 65, of Marengo passed away on October 5, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. Born on November 21, 1954, in Ashland to Ina (Kovala) and William Nuutinen, he was the youngest of nine children.
A Mellen High School graduate of 1972, Mark married Rose Ryttie, his wife of 14 years, and returned to the Nuutinen Homestead, where they were blessed with four children. Mark followed in his father’s footsteps as Town Chairman for the Town of Ashland for over 10 years and owned the Nuutinen Bus Company for 40 years.
Despite many trials - including a motorcycle accident in 1990 that left him paralyzed from the waist down – he had a special way of seeing the positive in everything and everyone. He continued to have a positive impact on the community and coached basketball in Mellen for over 20 years.
Mark is preceded in death by Daughter: Tara; Parents: William & Ina (Kovala); Brothers: Curtis, Roger, & Thomas; Sister: Mary (Kruzan); Brothers-In-Law: Billy Kyllonen & Lee Kruzan.
Mark will be held in the hearts of surviving Daughters: Naomi (Courtney) Powell, Jenna (Kyle) Bernhoft, Son: Adam (Laura) and 10 grandchildren. Sisters: Nancy Kyllonen, Kay (Daniel) Kangas, Barb Nuutinen, and Donna (Jeff) Iisakka.
Graveside services will be held for family and close friends on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 12:00 P.M., at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Highbridge. The family is requesting social distancing and masks.
Arrangements by Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.