Marjorie Ann Walworth passed away peacefully on February 10, 2021, after celebrating her 96th birthday just days before. She lived at home surrounded by family up until she passed.
She was born February 6, 1925 at 5:30 pm to Rolf and Alma Skjeie. Although she recalled both parents fondly, she was closest to her father, who "never raised his voice", took her fishing and nurtured her love of animals (he even built a special window in their basement so the neighborhood stray cat, Toby, could come and go). Marge's uncles gave her the nickname "Tops", because she was. Marge graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1943.
She met her husband Neil on January 4, 1946, on a Greyhound bus headed to Duluth from Ashland. Marge was visiting her parents in Ashland and Neil's car was in the shop after hitting a deer while visiting his parents, leading to them both being on the same bus. When Neil was a POW in WW2, he had dreamed of taking a girl to the Porcupine Mountains - Marge was that girl. At Lake of the Clouds, during a steak dinner, Neil said, "I think I'm falling in love with you." They married on July 20, 1946. After marriage they lived in Superior until 1958, then moved to Ashland, living in town temporarily, while Neil built a house on Lake Superior. After their children were born, she worked part time as a telephone operator, then at Sears and ended up working at Northern State Bank until her retirement in1979. She was always proud of the jobs she held. Before and after retirement, she volunteered in the Red Cross, Meals on Wheels, the coffeeshop in the hospital, and was incredibly proud of donating over 20 gallons of blood.
In her retirement she spent countless hours cooking and baking; her sweets were famous citywide, if not further. She always had a soft spot for cats and remembered her black cat, Shadow, fondly. Time with her family was important to her and she left a lasting impression on them all. She was the undisputed head of the household until the very end and always had a hard time sitting still.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband Neil, her daughter Marcia, sister Gloria Johnson and brother Rolf "Skip" Skjeie. She is survived by her sons, Bob, Scott and Tim Walworth and daughter Linda (Larry) Fischer. She is survived and remembered by her grandchildren, Jeremy (Ashley) Walworth, Haley Anderson, Jonny (Jennifer) Walworth, Quinlynn Walworth, Keely Walworth, William Walworth, Amelia Walworth, Lucas (Jessica) Fischer, and Lindsey (Kris)
Marcelli. Her great-grandchildren lucky enough to know her include Braylon Walworth, Ava Walworth, Myla Anderson, Finn Walworth, Makenna Fischer, Evalynn Fischer, Skjeie Marcelli, Thone Marcelli, and Keira Marcelli.
Burial services will be held at a later date, to be determined. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Presbyterian-Congregational Church, 214 Vaughn Avenue, Ashland, WI 54806.
