Marilyn M. Larsen age 72, of Bayfield, passed away peacefully Monday, July 13, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by parents Harold E. and Inez I. Larsen and twin brother Edward. She is survived by daughters, Eva (Dale) Benoit, Angie (Brittany) Heifort and son Graham (Stephanie) Wenz; grandsons Logan and Gavin Benoit; sisters Marcia (Jon) Pankake and Karen Hawkins; and many nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was an educator in Bayfield for 17 years before retiring in 2008. She enjoyed the challenges and rejoiced in the successes of educating her students and was a firm believer in life-long learning. She was a caring member of the community, taking active roles in the Bayfield Heritage Association, Bethesda Lutheran Church and VFW Auxiliary (Post 8239). Marilyn was a wonderful wife, sister, mother and friend. Always willing to lend a hand, cook a meal or share a laugh, she loved deeply and valued the many strong personal connections with family and friends.
A celebration of life for Marilyn will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Mound Cemetery in Brooklyn Center, MN with her parents and twin brother. Memorials preferred to donor’s choice.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.