Marilyn Clara Vincent Campbell, age 89, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Northern Lights Health Care Center in Washburn. She was born February 7, 1931 in Neenah, the daughter of Donald and Frances (Minten) Johnson.
Marilyn graduated from Rhinelander High School in 1949. She then attended the Kahler School of Nursing for a year. While in Rochester Marilyn met and married Jack Schreiber and raised their two kids until they divorced. A couple years later she met the love of her life Gene Vincent and married. After their blended family had grown Marliyn received her Associate RN Degree from Rochester Community College. She was a loving caregiver throughout her life. She worked as an Oncology Nurse at the Rochester Methodist Hospital and later moved to Florida where she worked in a doctor’s office until retirement. After Gene’s death Marilyn married Jarrett Campbell and they had many years traveling the country in their motor home.
Marilyn did amazing handwork and embroidery, she loved sewing and knitting sweaters for her family. She also had a passion for dancing and looked forward to the opportunities to do so. Family time was always the most important to Marilyn and she treasured all the times spent together.
She is survived by her children, John (Julie) Schreiber, Peg (Charlie) Bertel, Tom Vincent, Michael (Shelley) Vincent and step-son, Dale (Sharon) Campbell; 5 grandchildren, Cory Schreiber, Tim Schreiber, Andy (Brenda) Gadient, Jacque Gadient, Parker Bertel and step-granddaughter Wendy (Jonathon) Weber; 7 great-grandchildren, 2 step-great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husbands, Gene Vincent and Jerry Campbell.
No services will be held at this time, graveside services will be held at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Neenah next summer. Memorials may be made to The American Heart Association.
The family would like to give thanks to everyone who took such great care of her at Birch Haven North, MMC and Northern Lights.
