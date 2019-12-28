Margaret Minnie Olby, age 87, of the town of White River, passed away peacefully, Thursday, December 26, 2019 at her home. She was born in Medford, WI, the daughter of Arthur and Mabel (Wendt) Larson.
A celebration of Margaret’s life will be held 11:00 am, Friday, January 3, 2019 at the Sanborn Methodist Church with Pastor Teena Racheli officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. A reception will follow immediately following the services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sanborn Methodist Church.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland. To view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralh
