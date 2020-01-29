Our beautiful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother died peacefully January 16th, surrounded by her loving family. She loved us deeply, and we loved her. Here are some lessons she instilled in us.
All things good and bad are blessings from God. Be true and honest with yourself. LISTEN to your mother! Give generously. Be frugal, but know when to spend freely. Love children and dogs joyfully. Trust NO ONE, except God and your mother. Separate the laundry! Laugh often. When life is difficult, do the work to heal, and know you can survive this. Be grateful. Enjoy life! Love God deeply. Keep a clean, calm, joyful home. Giving of yourself is the most precious gift. Keep your nose clean (mind your own business). Walk in faith. Call your mother!
Each child, grandchild and great-grandchild was dearly loved and enjoyed as the precious gift they are.
A private burial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Northern Lights Health Center Activities Department, in appreciation of the joy they bring to residents.
“The kitchen is closed!”
