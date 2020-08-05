Lyle Kenneth Huusko

Lyle Kenneth Huusko, age 57, said “Goodbye” to his loving family on July 29, 2020 after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was born on March 12, 1963 to Shirley (Ewer) and Charles Huusko Sr., in Aurora Minnesota.

Lyle is survived by loving wife Lotta, three daughters: Christina, Samantha and Brook; step daughter Amina, parents Shirley and Charles Sr. “Eddie” Huusko, five brothers: Charles “Charlie” Jr., Gary (Laurie), Larry “Bill” (Virginia), Michael (Karen), David (friend Kathleen “Kate”); sister Pamela (Eugene) Kleimo. Many nieces and nephews.

Graveside celebration of Lyle’s life will be held 3:00 pm, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Town of Bell Cemetery, Cornucopia. Pastor Mary Meierotto officiating.

