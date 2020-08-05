Lyle Kenneth Huusko, age 57, said “Goodbye” to his loving family on July 29, 2020 after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was born on March 12, 1963 to Shirley (Ewer) and Charles Huusko Sr., in Aurora Minnesota.
Lyle is survived by loving wife Lotta, three daughters: Christina, Samantha and Brook; step daughter Amina, parents Shirley and Charles Sr. “Eddie” Huusko, five brothers: Charles “Charlie” Jr., Gary (Laurie), Larry “Bill” (Virginia), Michael (Karen), David (friend Kathleen “Kate”); sister Pamela (Eugene) Kleimo. Many nieces and nephews.
Graveside celebration of Lyle’s life will be held 3:00 pm, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Town of Bell Cemetery, Cornucopia. Pastor Mary Meierotto officiating.
To view this obituary online, sign the guest book or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneral home.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.