Lucille Ann Kelsey, 93, of Cable passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Waters Edge Care Center in Hayward, WI.
Lucille was born July 7, 1927 in Drummond, the daughter of Christ and Anna (Wigen) Melland. She graduated from Drummond High School in 1946. Lucille was united in marriage to William Kelsey on June 8, 1946 in Drummond, WI. She worked at Badger Ordinance in Badger, WI in the 1950’s and had several cleaning jobs over the years for resorts and private homeowners. Lucille especially enjoyed her days as a homemaker where she loved taking care of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed her Monday routine of going to bible study at the United Church of Christ in Cable and going out to lunch with her bible study friends. She also loved doing crossword puzzles, bird watching, and listening to music.
Lucille is survived by her children Sharon (Andy) Kiselicka of West Bend, WI and Karen (Ron) Gran of Cable, WI; her grandchildren Pam, Chris, Brad, Rachael, Maggie, and Evan; her great grandchildren Alex, Casey, Nick, Emily, Samantha, Courtney, Kaitlin, Kody, Mackenzie, Anna, Brooke, and Easton; great great grandchildren Carter, Aubrey, Charlotte and a soon to be born baby boy. Brother Chris Melland of Berlin WI; and brother-in-law Wayne Schuelke of Barneveld, WI; and many nieces and nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband William (Bill); and siblings Alice, John, Phyllis, twin sister Lois, and Glenn.
A private graveside service will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Cable, WI.
Memorial Donations can be made to the United Church of Christ in Cable, WI.
