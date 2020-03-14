Louis Michael Larson, 61, joined his father in heaven on the early morning of Tuesday, March 10, 2020 after an 18 month battle with cancer. Louis was born on April 20, 1958, the son of Delbert and Marion Larson of Ashland.
Louis was a nearly life-long resident of Ashland, interrupted only by a five year residence in Eau Claire to attend college. In his school years, Louis excelled both in athletics and in academics. He played little league baseball, and lettered in both golf and tennis in high school. He was one of four students from his class selected for a study of gifted and talented students by the UW-Madison. In Eau Claire, Louis got a degree in accounting, and afterward he worked as a Certified Public Accountant in Ashland for many years. He continued to participate in sports through and after college, including playing in local softball leagues, winning the Mellen Country Club golf championship one season and getting a hole in one.
In his later years, Louis assisted with his parent's rental business while still doing some accounting work. As his father aged, Louis would take his dad on numerous long drives, as his dad greatly appreciated the natural beauty and seasons of northern Wisconsin. Over his last two years, Louis fought against a terrible disease which slowly took his life. While he certainly did not wish to, he always followed through with the chemo and radiation treatments that offered a hope for a cure. Sadly, the cure did not come.
Louis is survived by his Mother, Marion Larson, Ashland; two brothers, Delbert (Geri) Larson, Waxahachie, TX and Mark (Cheryl) Larson, Ashland; three sisters Doris (Andy) Rauschenbach, Ashland; Laurie (Tony) Johnson, Rice Lake, WI; and Michelle (Ron) Parks, Altoona, WI; 15 nieces and nephews and 4 grandnieces and grandnephews. He will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Delbert in 2013.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday March 17th at Saron Lutheran Church, Ashland, with visitation starting at 10:00 am prior to the service. A luncheon will follow the service.
Louis' family would like to sincerely thank the staff members at The Hope Lodge in Marshfield, Marshfield Clinic, Marshfield Hospital and Memorial Medical Center of Ashland for their outstanding care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge in Marshfield, WI, 611 W. Doege St. , Marshfield, WI 54449
Funeral arrangements are being made by the Frost Funeral Home in Ashland. To view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
