Lorraine V. Tobisch, age 96, of Mellen, recently of Park Falls, passed away on January 20, 2021 at The Waterford at Park Falls surrounded by her daughters. Lorraine was born on April 29, 1924 in Glidden to Otto and Mary (Schoch) Ernest.
On January 25, 1941 in Ontonagon, Michigan she was united in marriage to Henry Tobisch. After Hank returned from WWII, they made their home in Mellen where they raised their five daughters.
Lorraine was a homemaker and worked at Munsingwear and the Mellen veneer plant for several years. She was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church and was active in the Women’s Altar Society. She volunteered for many years at the Thrift Store in Mellen.
Lorraine liked to bake and cook and enjoyed sharing her treats with family and friends. Her family always looked forward to her delicious cinnamon rolls, roly polies, and pasties. She was never too old to try a new recipe! Lorraine enjoyed gardening, canning, picture puzzles, knitting, crocheting, crafts, and games. She loved listening to music and polka bands and spent many happy hours listening to Tom and John Warren perform.
But the center of Lorraine’s world was her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother who had a wonderful sense of humor. The “little ones” (and the big ones too) always knew that grandma would have candy and sweets for them! Her family teased her because she sent cards for every occasion.
Surviving are five daughters, Marilyn (Clifton) Mattson, Shirley Carlino, Jeanette (Pat ) Watson, Kathleen (Dave) Robillard, and Carol “Peachy” (Joel) Wocelka; grandchildren, Kevin (Bonnie) Mattson, Brian (Barb) Mattson, Denise Carlino, Craig Carlino, Dan (Christy) Watson, Steve (Katie) Watson, Wendy (Chris) Stuttgen, Lori (Keith Saitep) Dietrich, Tracy (Emilio) DeSoto and Kari Jo (Randall Clegg) Dietrich; great-grandchildren, Stacey (Erin) Hollister, Jake and Hank Mattson, Joe (Carly) Mattson, Taylor (Eric) Moe, Zack and Lexie Mattson, Derek Carlino, Sydney, Zoe and Ben Johnson, Brittany (Joe) Flodquist, Tristan Carlino, Ben and Megan Watson, Kelsey (Ryan) Finn, Hank and Savannah Stuttgen, Jovie and Curren Saitep, Emilio, Massimo, and Santino DeSoto; and great-great grandchildren, Rhett and Clare Mattson, Pete Carlino, Jace, Jamis and Jax Flodquist and Emery Mae Hollister who blessed the family when she was born on the day her great-great grandma died; sisters, Kathryn Rein, and Susie (Tom) Wiener; brothers, Lester (Julie) Ernst, Allan (Mary) Ernest and Randy Ernest; sister-in-law, Alice Tobisch, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents and stepmother Laura (Schwilk) Ernest; husband, Hank in 1985; son-in-law, Peter Carlino; brothers, Otto, Harold, Lawrence, Norman, and Arthur Ernest;sisters, Ruth Eder, Twyla Hunley, Arlene Cloyd, Clara Karlinsky, and Donna Schlichting.
Interment will be in the Mellen Union Cemetery.
A Memorial Mass honoring Lorraine’s life will be held at a future date because of Covid-19.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Waterford and Hospice for the compassionate care they provided mom.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
