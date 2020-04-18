Lorraine Oberts Beirl, passed away peacefully at Northern Lights Nursing home in Washburn, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the age of 88 surrounded by her beloved family and caretakers.
Lorraine is predeceased by her husband Walter Beirl; her parents Sigmund Oberts and Jean Westlund Oberts of Washburn, Wisconsin; and her brothers Arthur, Gordon, and Richard Oberts.
Lorraine is lovingly remembered by her sons Larry Beirl and Terry Beirl, both of Ashland, Wisconsin; her daughters Sally J. Beirl of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, and Julie (Rick Seefeldt) Wachsmuth of Stevens Point, Wisconsin; her sister LaVerne Oberneder of New Berlin, Wisconsin; her grandchildren Chad (Deb) Beirl, Ann (Ryan) Gage, Cliff Beirl, Sherrie Beirl, Mitchell (Nica Barlow) Wachsmuth, and Brooklyn Seefeldt; her great grandchildren Amanada Gallagos, Anthony Beirl, Ashley and Adam Gage, Hayden and Hailey Zak, Rikki and Lorraine Wachsmuth; her great great grandchildren Xavier, Sariya, and Brynleigh Gallagos; and several nieces and nephews.
Lorraine was born in Washburn, Wisconsin on March 3rd, 1932. She graduated from Washburn High School. In 1951 at the age of 19 she was married and moved to Ashland, Wisconsin. She was able to be a stay-at-home mom, a job in which she excelled.
Lorraine had many hobbies. She spent her time cooking, baking, canning, sewing quilts, and knitting sweaters, hats, and mittens. Over the years she made several braided rugs. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and caring for pets, like her favorite dog Jessie. She was an avid reader and continued to learn throughout her life. She loved listening to old time country music. She adored her family above all, and will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew her.
Arrangements are by Frost Home for Funerals, Ashland. To view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
