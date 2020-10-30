Lorraine J. Peterson, age 76, of Mason, WI passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. Lorraine was born on March 13, 1944 in Ashland, the daughter of Joseph R. and Margaret M. (Belejcak) Hudak.
Lorraine was raised on a farm in Moquah, WI and attended Ondossagon School, where she met her best friend, William C. Peterson. They were united in marriage on November 30, 1963 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Moquah, WI.
Lorraine worked for many years at Northern State Bank in Mason, and later at Memorial Medical Center, Ashland, where she found lasting friendships, and comfort in helping others. Holidays were her biggest joy, especially Christmas, as baking and cooking were her passion. She also loved tending to her flower gardens every summer, and watching the deer, turkeys and chipmunks in the front yard every day. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
She is survived by her husband, William C. Peterson of Mason, WI; Son, William “Pete” Peterson of Mason, WI; Daughter, Stacey (Rick Wood) Peterson of Iron River, WI; Brothers, Jerome (Debbie) Hudak, and Ted Hudak, both of Ashland; Sisters, Myra (Paul) Grignon of St. Paul, MN, and Anne (Tom) Vetter of Wausau, WI, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Brothers, Jim and Tom Hudak; Sister, Theresa Mulville; and Canine companion, Buddy.
No service will be held at this time. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home of Ashland.
