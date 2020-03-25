Lois E. Terry, age 92, of Washburn, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Northern Lights Health Care Center, in Washburn. She was born September 13, 1927, in Kenosha.
Lois was being raised by her parents, until her mother, Leona Robere, died when Lois was the age of three. Her birth father left the family following his wife’s death, and her grandparents, Medie and Elizabeth Robere then graciously adopted Lois and her brothers. When she was 16, her grandmother passed away and Lois took over helping take care of her grandfather and her brothers. From that early age on, Lois learned how to be a caring and loving mother. She was a special mom not only for the Terry family, but also others in Washburn who had lost their moms too soon. Her unconditional love touched many people.
Lois graduated from East High School, in Superior, in 1946 and then on December 26, 1947, she married Donald Terry. She was a nurse’s aide at the Bayfield County Nursing Home and also worked for Waldine’s Family Apparel. Lois was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church and the St. Anne’s Society. She helped start the first Cub Scout Troop in Washburn and was a dedicated Den Mother. She also volunteered at the ABC Thrift Store in Washburn and at the Retired Volunteers Senior Program. Lois was an excellent cook, specializing in fabulous pie and pizza crusts. She would never have less than three different pies for her family over the holidays, and we were required to have some of each. Lois was a very giving and generous person who especially enjoyed all the holidays surrounded by family members.
She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Donald; two sons, Stephen (Deb) Terry and Bruce (Jacquie) Terry; three grandchildren, Justin (Lori) Terry, Graham Terry, and Nick (Paige) Terry; her great-grandchildren, Rowan, Harper, Lionna, and one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lois leaves behind two very special friends, Carol Dibbell and Lou Ann Foss, who brought happiness, humor and great memories with their visits “from the outside” in the last few years.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents who raised her, Medie and Elizabeth Robere; mother, Leona Robere; two brothers, Maurice and Lane; and a half-brother, Raoul “Frenchy” Boutan.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date and a memorial fund will be established by the family.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are by the Bratley Funeral Home, in Washburn.
The family would like to express their thankfulness and admiration to the wonderful staff of Northern Lights Nursing Home. We entrusted you with the care of our loved one, and you never failed us.
