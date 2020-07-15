Lois E. Larson, age 87 of Washburn, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Lois was born on Feb. 22, 1933 in Ashland, the daughter of John and Helen (Cichon) Ochsenbaur.

Funeral arrangements are pending at the Mountain Funeral Home of Ashland.

